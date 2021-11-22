Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.01

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.01 and last traded at $86.01, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

