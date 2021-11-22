New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) PT Lowered to C$0.38

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price objective cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.38 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 230.43% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NAM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.12. 232,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,107. New Age Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.16 million and a P/E ratio of -19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11.
About New Age Metals
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.