New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) PT Lowered to C$0.38

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price objective cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.38 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 230.43% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NAM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.12. 232,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,107. New Age Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.16 million and a P/E ratio of -19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

