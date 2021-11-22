New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,953 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of New Gold worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Gold by 23.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 14.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of New Gold by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 160,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Gold by 270.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 898,009 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.59 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

