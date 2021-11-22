New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

New Relic stock opened at $119.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.91.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $332,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

