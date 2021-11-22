New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

New Relic stock opened at $119.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.