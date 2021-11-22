New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NDVLY stock remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. New World Development has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
New World Development Company Profile
