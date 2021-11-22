New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NDVLY stock remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. New World Development has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

