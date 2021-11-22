Newcourt Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 29th (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Newcourt Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NCACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 29th. Newcourt Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Newcourt Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NCACU stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Newcourt Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

