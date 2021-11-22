Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.44

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 9014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.