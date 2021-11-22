Newscrypto Price Down 15.6% This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001273 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $109.52 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00074047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00091079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.12 or 0.07261196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,080.67 or 0.99750139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

