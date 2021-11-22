Newton Coin Project Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 54.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $7,279.61 and $61.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

