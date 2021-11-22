NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.19

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 28385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

