NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.02. 2,854,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,826,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 941.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 1,540,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 228,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

