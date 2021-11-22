NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,370,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $647,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

