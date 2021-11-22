NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy Partners traded as high as $88.58 and last traded at $87.71, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.47.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.04.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.