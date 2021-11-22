NFTX Hashmasks Index Trading Down 31.3% Over Last Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $2,975.75 or 0.05265431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $633,223.49 and $135.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00226475 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00088087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 213 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

"Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them."

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

