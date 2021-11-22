NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NGK Insulators stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. NGK Insulators has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Get NGK Insulators alerts:

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Insulators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Insulators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.