Nimiq Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Nimiq has a market cap of $57.36 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,593.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.55 or 0.07254505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.05 or 0.00372918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.98 or 0.00989483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00413058 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00274190 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,220,522,774 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,272,774 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

