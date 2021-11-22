Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 67,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 123,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

