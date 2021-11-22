Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.82

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 32432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

NIU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

