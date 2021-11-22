NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.02. Approximately 857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

