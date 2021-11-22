Noir (NOR) Market Cap Achieves $316,623.57

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Noir has a total market cap of $316,623.57 and $584.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 151.4% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00234291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.71 or 0.00865366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00016589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00075670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,503,127 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

