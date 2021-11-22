Northern Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,503 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $151.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

