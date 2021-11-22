Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northern Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 21.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,663,000. Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,961,000 after buying an additional 128,153 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $166.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $167.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

