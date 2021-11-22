Northern Trust Corp Has $4.22 Million Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

CTMX opened at $7.34 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $478.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

