NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.64.

TSE NWH.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.14. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.69.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

