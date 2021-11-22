NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 30,734 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $237,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.61. 44,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,750 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.