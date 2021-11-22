NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.74

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.74 and last traded at $98.74, with a volume of 3219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

