Nucleus Vision Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $21.73 million and approximately $296,446.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00088427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.