Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Financial Survey

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nucor and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nucor $20.14 billion 1.72 $721.47 million $16.72 7.25 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Nucor has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nucor and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nucor 15.86% 40.10% 22.36% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Nucor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nucor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nucor and Algoma Steel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nucor 0 8 4 0 2.33 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nucor presently has a consensus price target of $116.82, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. Given Nucor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nucor is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Summary

Nucor beats Algoma Steel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments. The Steel Products segment includes steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, tubular products businesses, piling products business, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment consists of direct reduced iron, and ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company was founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1905 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

