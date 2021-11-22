NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Reaches $588.20 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001488 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $588.20 million and approximately $61.17 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00229870 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00088115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,342,639,427 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.