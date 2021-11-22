NuStar Energy L.P. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for NuStar Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.49. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,297 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after buying an additional 1,546,066 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

