Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 150,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 713,398 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 84.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 90.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 134,797 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at $1,514,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

