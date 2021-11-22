NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.13

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $114.35, with a volume of 5625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.96.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NV5 Global by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

