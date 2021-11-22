nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

