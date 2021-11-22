NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $336.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

