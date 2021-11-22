NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lessened by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 218,848 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.55 and a 1-year high of $228.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $36,272,686 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

