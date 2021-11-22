O3Swap (O3) Trading Up 8% This Week

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00092268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.53 or 0.07239196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,227.98 or 1.00293867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.