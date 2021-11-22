Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.64

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

About Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

