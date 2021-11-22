Observer (OBSR) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $31.38 million and $2.88 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00226475 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00088087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.