Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

