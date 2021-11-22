ODUWA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $13,932.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,364.92 or 0.98916018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00045498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.41 or 0.00534210 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

