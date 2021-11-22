Odyssey (OCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $240,953.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $240,953.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00229689 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00088379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

