Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oil States International by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

OIS opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $306.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.69. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.