OIN Finance Trading Down 9.4% This Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $178,697.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00230262 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00087811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

