Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 25,000 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £44,250 ($57,812.91).

On Friday, October 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 5,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

On Friday, October 1st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 17,655 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £31,072.80 ($40,596.81).

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £43,750 ($57,159.66).

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 99,615 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £174,326.25 ($227,758.36).

KBT stock remained flat at $GBX 177 ($2.31) on Monday. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.75. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £79.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

