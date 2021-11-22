OLO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,186 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,457% compared to the average daily volume of 654 call options.

NYSE:OLO traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 846,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,984,547.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OLO by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.