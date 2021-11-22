Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Sells $678,856.60 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $678,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OFLX traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $136.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.98 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

