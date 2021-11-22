Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Sells $678,856.60 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $678,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ OFLX traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $136.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.98 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
