Omni One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,118.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Omni has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $80,118.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00006482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.16 or 0.00371577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,291 coins and its circulating supply is 562,975 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

