Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $186.73

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.73 and last traded at $186.64, with a volume of 3162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Get Omnicell alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.