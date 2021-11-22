ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

